Craig Senteney, 21, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to prison on three separate cases by Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler on Jan. 9.

On Nov. 17, 2021 there was a six-count indictment filed against Senteney charging him with one count of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree, having a maximum penalty of 16.5 years in prison and a $20,000 fine with a 3-year firearm specification; one count of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree, having a maximum penalty of 16.5 years in prison and a $20,000 fine with a 3-year firearm specification; one count of robbery, a felony of the second degree, having a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine with a three-year firearm specification;one count of kidnapping, a felony of the first degree having a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison and a $20,000 fine with a three-year firearm specification; one count of kidnapping, a felony of the second degree, having maximum penalty of eight years and a $15,000 fine with a three-year firearm specification; one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, having a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine with a three-year firearm specification.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred on or about Nov. 4, 2021 with the victim of the aggravated robbery, robbery, kidnapping, and felonious assault listed as David Carter.

Senteney entered a plea of guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, one count of kidnapping, and one count of felonious assault on Jan. 9.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Senteney to an indefinite prison term of a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 4.5 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for aggravated robbery; three years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections to be served consecutive to the previous prison sentence for kidnapping; and two years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections to be served consecutively to the prison sentences imposed for felonious assault.

On June 6, 2022, a one Indictment was filed on Senteney in case number 2022-2094 for felonious assault with the victim listed as William R. Graves II, a felony of the second degree having a maximum penalty of 12 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

On Jan. 9, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Senteney to an indefinite prison term of a minimum of six years and a maximum of nine years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for the assault of Graves, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in the previous case.

On October 6, 2022, a one count indictment was filed against Senteney in case number 2022-2192 for escape, a second degree felony having a maximum penalty of 12 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

On Jan. 9, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Senteney to an indefinite prison term of a minimum of two years and a maximum of three years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for escape, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in the two previous cases.

The remaining counts in each of the cases were ordered dismissed. The defendant was notified that post release control was mandatory for five years on one case, and mandatory for three years on the two other cases.