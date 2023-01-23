Goshen’s Matthew Zirkel claims a win by pin during this year’s Western Brown Hammer and Anvil Invitational on Jan. 14. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Justin Moore competes in this year’s Western Brown Hammer and Anvil Invitational on Jan. 14. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown High School played host to its annual Hammer and Anvil Wrestling Invitational on Jan. 14 with a total of 21 teams turning out to compete.

Finishing in first place in team competition was Wilmington with 207.5 points.

Northmont finished in second place with a team score of 197.5.

As for teams of Clermont and Brown counties: West Clermont finished in sixth place with a score of 132.5, New Richmond finished 16th with a score of 63, Western Brown finished 17th with a score of 61, and Goshen finished 18th with a score of 59.

Many exciting matches took place throughout the day with some very skilled high school wrestlers competing for wins in their respective weight classes.

West Clermont senior Cameron Mahaffey took first place in the 150 pound weight class.

Mahaffey defeated Washington’s Malachi Mcullough by a 6-5 decision to win the 150 pound class.

West Clermont senior Caleb Stepp placed second in the 175 pound class.

Western Brown senior Corbyn Cunningham placed second overall in the 132 pound weight class, falling to Wilmington’s Carson Hibbs by a 9-2 decision in the finals.

Western Brown senior Brayden Day placed fourth in the 150 pound weight class.

West Clermont freshman Gael Rameriz finished fifth overall in the 120 pound weight class.

Goshen sophomore Carson Kessen finished fourth in the 126 pound weight class.

Goshen senior Zach Westerndorf placed fifth in the 157 pound weight class, was West Clermont senior Devon Price placing sixth in the 157 pound class.

New Richmond junior Zachary Rostetter placed fourth in the 138 pound class.

New Richmond senior Billy Foster placed third in the 285 pound weight class.

Western Brown senior Aiden Kyle placed sixth overall in the 138 pound weight class.

New Richmond sophomore Silas Jacob finished in sixth place in the 144 pound weight class.

West Clermont junior Jon Niehaus wrestled his way to a fourth place finish in the 215 pound weight class.

West Clermont senior Daveion Williams placed sixth in the 190 pound weight class.

Western Brown Hammer and Anvil Invitational Team Scores

1. Wilmington 207.5

2. Northmont 197.5

3. Licking Valley 148.5

4. Edgewood 138.5

5. Campbell Co. 137.0

6. West Clermont 132.5

7. Watkins Memorial 108.5

8. Xenia 103.0

9. Lak. East 101.0

10. Clinton-Massie 94.0

11. Franklin 86.0

12. Bellbrook 83.0

12. Lakewood 83.0

14. Conner 79.0

15. Washington 75.0

16. New Richmond 63.0

17. Western Brown 61.0

18. Goshen 59.0

19. Cal. River Valley 47.5

20. Hillsboro 47.0

21. Turpin 30.0