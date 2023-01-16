The judges of the Twelfth District Court of Appealshave elected the Court’s Presiding and Administrative Judges for 2023.

Judge Stephen W. Powell of West Chester was unanimously elected Presiding Judge of the Court.

The presiding judge presides over all court sessions,meetings and other activities involving the court. Judge Powell has been a member of the Twelfth District Court of Appeals since 1995.

Prior to being elected to the court of appeals, Judge Powell served as Butler County Probate judge from 1991 to 1995, and Butler County Court judge from 1989 until 1991.

Judge Robert A. Hendrickson of Monroe was unanimously elected the Court’s Administrative Judge. The administrative judge is responsible for supervising the administration, docket and calendar of the court. Judge Hendrickson will also serve as presiding judge when the elected presiding judge is not available.

Judge Hendrickson was elected to the Twelfth District Court of Appeals in 2008. Before beginning his first term in February 2009, Judge Hendrickson served as Butler County Area III Court judge. He has also served on the Monroe City Council, as a magistrate for the Hamilton Municipal Court, and as acting prosecutor for both the Hamilton and Middletown Municipal Courts.

The Twelfth District Court of Appeals is located at 1001 Reinartz Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio, and reviews cases from Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Madison, Preble and Warrencounties.The judges on the court currently include Judges Stephen W. Powell and Robert A. Hendrickson, as well as Judge Mike Powell of Lebanon, Judge Robin N. Piper of Oxford, and Judge Matthew R. Byrne of Maineville.