Ralph Eugene Quallen, age 73, of Fayetteville, Ohio died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his residence. He was a farmer, retired from Cincinnati Milacron, a member of the St. Angela Merici Parish, former Perry Township Trustee, former knothole baseball coach, life time member of Knights of Columbus, Scanlon-Kelly VFW Post #5920 in Fayetteville, Ohio, Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio, American Trap Shooting Association, served on the Brown County Board of Elections, Brown County Veterans Services and a United States Vietnam War Marine veteran. While serving in Vietnam, he received a Purple Heart Medal, Bronze Star Medal and a Combat Action Ribbon with valor . Ralph was born August 26, 1949 in Hillsboro, Ohio the son of the late Walter Joseph and Edith Ellen (Huber) Quallen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother whom raised him – Edith Huber; brother-in-law – Eddie Pegan; sister-in-law – Caridel Kleemeyer; uncle – Harry Huber; aunt – Margaret Ashabramer and father and mother-in-law – Elmer and Dolly Kleemeyer.

Mr. Quallen is survived by his wife of 52 years, whom he married on November 21, 1970 – Virginia (Kleemeyer) Quallen; one daughter – Katie Quallen and husband Brian of Fayetteville, Ohio; four grandchildren – Darcie Reeves of Fayetteville, Ohio, Brandy Reeves and husband Jason of Morrow, Ohio, Tasha Reeves and husband Nick of Williamsburg, Ohio and Brian Reeves, Jr. of Goshen, Ohio; eight great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law – Paul Kleemeyer and wife Harriett and Richard Kleemeyer all of Fayetteville, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Marilyn Pegan of Fayetteville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio. Fr. Cordonnier will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105

