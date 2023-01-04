Joyce McMurtry passed away peacefully January 3rd, 2023 at the age of 91. Joyce was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother and friend to many. During her life she taught us all a love of reading and learning, how to enjoy the simple life, how to stretch a nickel and have a sense of, and most importantly the love of the lord.

Church was always an important part of her life. As a little girl, the church was the one place that she felt loved and safe. As an adult, she loved teaching Sunday school and helping in the nursery during services.

Joyce had a life well lived. We all will miss her but will always remember all that she taught us. We trust that she is now experiencing Everlasting peace and joy in the presence of the Lord with her husband Dan and family and friends who welcome her home and embrace her with love.

Per Joyce’s request, services will be private. She will be buried next to her husband Dan in the Red Oak Cemetery.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Please sign Joyce’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.