Elbern H. Freeman, age 96, of Ocala, Florida and formerly of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Estelle’s House in Ocala, Florida. He was born May 26, 1926 in Eastwood, Ohio the son of the late Leslie and Inez (Yockey) Freeman. Elbern graduated from Mt. Orab School, retired in 1980 from the Ford Motor Company where he worked as an automotive supervisor for 30 years, a member of the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435, Williamsburg American Legon Post #288, First United Methodist Church in Ocala, Florida and a United States Army World War II veteran. He served in the 1st infantry division in Europe and served under General Patton from October 5, 1944 to August 16, 1946. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Harold Freeman; first wife – Helen (Newberry) Freeman and one daughter – Rebecca Freeman Tranter (Bob).

Mr. Freeman is survived by his wife – Shirley S. (Glover) Freeman; one daughter – Judy Freeman Walsh of Amelia, Ohio; one stepdaughter – Andrea Jennings Orr of Ocala, Florida; one stepson – Derek Jennings of Fountain Valley, California; nine grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio.

The family would like to give thanks to the caring staff at Estelle’s House in Ocala, Florida.

