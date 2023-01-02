Joseph Denver Schwallie, of Union, age 95, passed away on December 27, 2022. He was born on April 28, 1927 to the late Charles and Vera (Inskeep) Schwallie in Ripley, Ohio. Joe was raised on a farm and was the oldest of nine children. Shortly after high school, Joe went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII.

Upon returning home from the war, Joe went on to work as an automotive mechanic and owned and operated Englewood Trailer Sales. He married his loving wife Vos in 1959 and they raised two children in Union, Ohio. Vos (Hill) Schwallie preceded Joe in death with her passing in 2012.

Joe was known for his kindness, generosity and eager willingness to help those in need. As an accomplished mechanic, he was always willing to share his talents to help someone. He loved classic cars, especially Ford Model T’s. He was the original “MacGyver” of his day, and could fix anything. He also loved country music, and was able to play the guitar, mandolin, and fiddle. He enjoyed sharing his passion for music, and would often visit nursing homes to put on concerts with his friends.

Joseph is survived by his son Joseph (Cindy) Schwallie, Jr. and daughter Lisa (Donald) Herron; grandchildren, Corinne Schwallie, Jared Schwallie, Serena Schwallie, Braden Schwallie, Craig Herron, Diana Herron, and Scott Herron.

The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow in Minnich Cemetery, Union. Memories of Joseph may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.