Harold G. Mortensen passed into the arms of the Lord suddenly on December 22, 2022, in Glen Flora, TX. Harold was born on March 7, 1940, to the late Virginia Northington and Alfred Mortensen in Houston.

Harold was a lifelong resident of the Houston area working for many years at his fathers’ camera company, Southwest Camera Company in Houston. For Appx. The last 20 years, Harold lived on his 20 acres of land in Glen Flora, TX with his wife Judy. Harold and Judy were married on July 21, 2001, in Morrow, OH where they resided for a few years. His family fondly remembers Harold for loving to care for his land. He took great pride in the way he cut his grass and tended to the land. He is also fondly remembered for reading the bible and being able to quote from it. He is described as a “Hard working man” who loved to do for others. Whether it be rescue animals and help find them homes, or aid someone with a ride to a doctor appointment etc. It should be noted that Harold is the grandson of George Northington Jr. and Francis Northington of Egypt, TX and nephew of George Northington and his wife Anita of Egypt, TX. and Dr. Harold Worthington and his wife Nina.

Harold is survived by his wife Judy Anderson Mortensen of Glen Flora, his children Tanya, Melany, Mike and Daniel, his siblings Martha Middlebrook and her husband Don of Wharton, Betty Matthys and her husband Sherman of Wharton and Bob Mortensen and his wife Sue of Sugarland, TX. Harold is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday December 31, 2022 10:00 A.M. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy Wharton, TX 77488.

Funeral service to begin at 10:30 A.M. Interment to follow at Egypt Plantation Cemetery.