Barney L. Daulton, age 73, of Ripley, OH, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born November 23, 1949 in Maysville, KY, to the late Hobert Q. and Dorothy (Poff) Daulton. He was a boilermaker, lifetime farmer and a clerk for Campbell’s Auction. He also was a member of the Ripley Presbyterian Church and worked very hard to keep it open. He spent many hours working the food pantry. Barney graduated from Ripley High School in 1968.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary (Schumacher) Daulton of Ripley; daughter, Shannon Knau and husband Bob of Trenton, OH; grandchildren, Kylie and Will; sister, Betty McKenzie of Georgetown; brother, Barry Daulton and wife Pat of Ripley.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Wayne Reveal and Lloyd Hutchinson will be officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

