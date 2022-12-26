Paul Dale Kautz, age 81, of Lebanon, Ohio passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Hospice of Cincinnati Inpatient Care Center in Blue Ash, Ohio. He was a retired elevator mechanic, a United States Vietnam War Marine veteran, member of the Clinton County Farmers Sportsmen Association, Marine Corp League, Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post #367 in Ripley, Ohio, National Skeet Association, Masonic Lodge F&AM 32nd Degree, Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, Ohio, Shriners and former Blanchester City Council Member and Vice Mayor. Paul was a lifetime supporter of youth athletics, serving as a coach, mentor and patron for numerous basketball, softball, baseball and soccer teams as well as an outdoorsman, competitive skeet shooter and private pilot whom loved introducing others to the joy of skeet, hunting and flight. He was born July 24, 1941 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Harvey Louis and Edith (Taylor) Kautz. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Carol Kautz.

Mr. Kautz is survived by his loving wife of 62 years – Joyce Ann (DeFosse) Kautz whom he married July 16, 1960; four daughters – Lisa Kautz Degaro and husband Tony of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kellie Kautz Grob and husband Robert of Montgomery, Ohio, Jennifer Kautz of Lebanon, Ohio and Jaime Kautz Crawford and husband James Randall of Plain City, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Ethan Grob and wife Courtney of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sydney Landers of Austin, Texas, Adam Grob of Montgomery, Ohio, Hunter Kautz and wife Heather of Ramstein AB, Germany, Allex Kautz of Miamisburg, Ohio, Evan Sullivan and Melody Sullivan both of Lebanon, Ohio, Michael Degaro of Amelia, Ohio and Olivia Crawford, Noah Crawford and Sadie Crawford all of Plain City, Ohio; three great grandchildren – August Grob, Campbell Grob and Daisy Kautz; three sisters – Edith Jones and husband Lonnie of Georgetown, Ohio, Helen Bradford and husband Sam of Georgetown, Ohio and Regina Kautz of Felicity, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org

