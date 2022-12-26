Nancy Beatrice Reed Hinshaw, 91, of Nashville, Indiana, formerly of Carmel, Indiana passed away December 21, 2022. Born April 17, 1931 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Gladys Lucille and Lloyd William Reed.

Nancy graduated from Westfield High in 1949

On September 14, 1951 she married Fredrick Philip Hinshaw at her parent’s home in Westfield, Indiana.

They were blessed by four daughters: Robin (Jerry) Nickel, September (Jeff) McCabe, Spring Smith (Jeff Henkel), and Kimberly Dunkley.

Many happy memories will be kept close to their hearts by 11 grandchildren; Kyle Nickel, Darcie Nickel (Todd) Smith, Megan McCabe (Tim) O’Bryan, Keely McCabe (David Kimsey), Ian (Abby) McCabe, Kelsey Smith (Johnny) Koslowski, Amber Smith, Stuart (Emily) Smith. Carson Dunkley, Brittany Dunkley (Brian Smiley) and Maddy Dunkley.

She dearly loved 14 great grandchildren, Hank and Hazel Nickel, Owen, Elliot, and Cora Smith, Eleanor and Annora O’Bryan, Ezra, Hudson, and Larkin Koslowski, Bear and Koa Smith, Leon Coulter and Brian Smiley.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister Savilla Roe and Spring’s late husband, son-in-law Brad Smith.

She is survived by brother Lloyd “Pete” Reed and sister-in-law Shirley Reed.

Nancy was very active in several Carmel organizations; Carmel Christian Church, Carmel Clay Historical Society, Carmel Village Lassies & Laddies 4-H club, Girl Scout Leader, and supporter of her girl’s school activities.

Nancy attended floral design school in the early 70’s. She and Phil owned and operated the Heritage of Carmel, a local antique and flower shop, for nearly 30 years.

When she and Phil moved to Nashville in 2005, Nancy became an active member of the Jackson Township Fire Department as a state certified fire fighter and first responder. She was president of the board. She retired from the department in 2021. She was an active supporter of GOP activities in the county. In Brown County she truly enjoyed her cabin in the woods and feeding the many birds and deer.

Donations may be made to the Carmel Clay Historical Society.

Service will be held on December 30, 2022 at the Leppert Mortuary Smith Carmel Chapel at 900N Rangeline Road in Carmel, Indiana. Friends and family can call at 11:00 am with the service to follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in the Carmel Cemetery.