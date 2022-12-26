The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush East Road in Green Township, Brown County on December 18, 2022 at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford Edge, operated by Alana J. Faulconer, age 35 of Hillsboro, Ohio was traveling westbound on Greenbush East Road approaching U.S. Route 68, along with a male juvenile passenger. Mrs. Faulconer failed to yield from a stop sign attempting to cross U.S. Route 68 and was struck by a southbound vehicle. The southbound vehicle was a 2021 Honda CRV, operated by Benjamin Prather, age 37, of Aberdeen, Ohio. His vehicle was also occupied by Kayla Prather, age 35, of Aberdeen, along with a female juvenile passenger.

Kayla Prather was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Brown County Coroner.

Benjamin Prather was transported by EMS to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. His juvenile passenger was transported by UC Air care to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

Alana J. Falconer was transported by Mt. Orab EMS to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital with minor injuries. Her Juvenile passenger was transported by Williamsburg EMS to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Seatbelts were in use by both drivers.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post.