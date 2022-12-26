Dean Edward Barrett, 77 of South Lebanon, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home. He was an assembler for Reliance Medical. Mr. Barrett was born August 17, 1945 in Lee County, Kentucky the son of the late Dailey and Gracie (Brandenburg) Barrett. He was also preceded in death by a son – George Dailey Barrett; grandparents – George R. and Mildred S. Haitz.

Mr. Barrett is survived by his loving wife of fifty-four years – Donna M. (Haitz) Barrett; one daughter – Claudia Dean Council of Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter-in-law – Cassie L. Barrett of Morrow, Ohio; four grandchildren – Brandon L. Glancy (Whitney) of South Lebanon, Ohio, Tyler R. Council (Andrea) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Alaina R. Barrett of Morrow, Ohio and Shelby L. Barrett of Morrow, Ohio; five great-grandchildren – Trenton M. Council, Aubrianna Council, Isaiah R. Council, Brayden L. Council and Axton J. Council; one brother – Kenneth Barrett (Geraldine) of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; brother-in-law – Bill L. Haitz of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

