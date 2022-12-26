Fluffy white cotton veils the midnight sky, soft flakes gently drifting down to blanket the ground. Delicate breezes graze rooftops and rustle bare trees, carrying more than the winter’s chill alone. Colorful string lights and snowflakes wink at one another when a merry jingle breaks the silence of the night. With a magical grace, sets of hooves land one after the other on a roof followed shortly by a sleigh. Reindeer snort frosty puffs and shake the cold dust off of their bodies. A round figure clad in cherry attire hops out of his sleigh, the bag slung over his shoulder bouncing with the movement. With a warm grin pushing up his rosy cheeks, he bellows, “ho, ho, ho” before sliding down into the house’s chimney.

Joe Germann can hardly wait for the holiday season to roll around each year, the chance to put on that bright red coat and hat trimmed in white fur and become that jolly man that brings joy to local children.

For more than 20 years, Germann has been Santa Claus, making his way to locations in Brown County this holiday season with his pair of elves, Bob Armour and Sam Edmisten.

“We really enjoy doing this. It’s about the kids,” said Armour, as the trio visited First State Bank in Ripley on Dec. 10 during the Ripley River Village Christmas Celebration.

Other locations they’ve visited in Brown County include the Gaslight Theater in Georgetown, the American Legion in Ripley, the Russellville Library, and the Veterans Home in Georgetown.

“I love it,” Germann said of being Santa Claus.

The original legend of Santa Claus began with St. Nicholas, a monk who was deeply admired for his hospitality and empathy for others. St. Nicholas was born in Myra, Asia Minor (now known as Turkey) to very wealthy parents who ended up passing on their riches to him at a young age. A deadly epidemic swept over the land causing an early death to both of his parents. Traveling across the countryside, St. Nicholas extended all of his wealth in the form of secret gifts to anyone in need. The custom of hanging Christmas stockings was inspired by one of the many stories about St. Nicholas.

In the story, a poor man with three daughters didn’t have enough money for three dowries. Without the dowries, the daughters could not get married and would have to be sold into slavery or prostitution. One night, the father hung up the oldest daughter’s stockings on the chimney to dry. St. Nicholas slipped into the chimney, sliding down until he reached the opening where he slipped a bag of gold into the daughter’s stocking, giving her the opportunity to get married. The same event happened once more with the second daughter. Wishing to pay his appreciation and gratitude, the father hid around the fire place every night to try to catch who was giving the gifts. As St. Nicholas was dropping the third bag of gold into the stocking, the father caught him. Against St. Nicholas’s humble wishes, the father spread the news of who was to be thanked for any secret gifts anyone receives.

St. Nicholas was dubbed not only as the protector children, but also of sailors. Another story tells of him saving a ship full of sailors who were caught in a deadly storm at sea. St. Nicholas appeared on the deck of the ship, uttered a few words, and the storm calmed at once.

On December 6, St. Nicholas passed away, the story of his death entirely unknown. The Protestant Reformation in Europe caused St. Nicholas’s popularity to drop significantly; however, his respectable reputation remained. On the anniversary of his death, a feast in Holland is had in his honor to celebrate his generosity and kindness to all. On the night of December 5, it was custom for children to put out their shoes. Gifts placed by St. Nicholas were found in the children’s shoes the next morning. His legend was revived in the 1800s when writers, poets, and artists came across his stories.

Dutch families who had settled in New York gathered together in December of 1773 and 1774 to honor the anniversary of St. Nicholas’s death. This inspired the American culture to take up the same tradition; the figure now known as “Santa Claus” first began as “Sinter Klaas.” The appearance of St. Nicholas was portrayed onto woodcuts in 1804 by John Pintard, a member of the New York Historical Society. The imagery included stockings hanging over a fireplace filled with sweet fruits and toys. The legend of Santa Claus continued to grow into a full-blown narrative as creatives continued to explore concepts.

Santa Claus is a renowned figure throughout many cultures. There are many variations of the Christmas tradition throughout cultures; however, it always ties back to the same root concept of a generous figure giving gifts to well-behaved children. However, there are a few cultures who interpret the concept in a darker manner.

Icelandic folklore tells of the Yule Lads who were the 13 sons of two trolls living in mountains. During the thirteen nights leading up to Christmas day, children leave their shoes in their window sills for the Yule Lads. Depending on the children’s temperament over the course of the year, the Yule Lads will leave either candy or rotting potatoes. Accompanying the Yule Lads was the Yule Cat who devoured any children who weren’t wearing a brand new piece of clothing.

Italy’s legends feature an icon very similar to Santa Claus, Befana, otherwise known as the “Christmas Witch.” Befana is portrayed as an elderly woman wearing a black shawl who glides through the night sky on a broom. On the night of January 5, Befana travels to each home then descends through the chimney to deliver gifts to good children and lumps of coal to naughty children.

December, and January for some, is a time of appreciating those around us through giving. The gift of giving comes in many forms, not confined to presents themselves. The time spent with others is one of the most heartfelt gifts one can give. Baking cookies, decorating trees, viewing Christmas lights, and making snowmen are just a few of the many activities that people participate in. Santa Claus has inspired numerous Christmas traditions that encourage time spent together.