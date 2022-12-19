Jerry Wayne Nehus, age 74, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his residence. He worked for the former White & Loudon in Georgetown, Ohio and later for the Keebler Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, a United States Vietnam War Army veteran and a member of the FOE Lodge #2293 in Georgetown, Ohio. Jerry was born August 29, 1948 in West Union, Ohio the son of the late Edward Junior Nehus and Amy Pauline (Talley) Nehus Tracy. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death one daughter – Lindsey Nicole Nehus and one brother – Richard E. Nehus.

Mr. Nehus is survived by two sons – Jerry W. Nehus, Jr. and Amanda Martin of Hamersville, Ohio and Cody W. Nehus of Amelia, Ohio; numerous grandchildren – one sister – Connie Fiscus of Bethel, Ohio; one nephew – Eddie Nehus of Ripley, Ohio and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

