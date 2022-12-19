Western Brown’s Isaiah Smith was named an honorable mention all-state athlete. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak earned Ohio Division III offensive player of the year honors for the second consecutive season. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Four Western Brown football standouts earned all-state nods from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association on Wednesday, December 7.

Quarterback Drew Novak was named the Division III offensive player of the year for the second consecutive season.

This past year, Novak completed 265 passes in 394 tries for 4,203 yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also ran the ball 146 times for 1,238 yards and 20 more touchdowns.

Novak finished his illustrious carrer with 14,127 passing yards, third all-time in Ohio history. His 131 career touchdowns through the air are sixth all-time in the state.

He was twice named Ohio’s offensive player of the year in Division III and earned all-Ohio honors three times.

Teammate Matt Frye joined Novak on the first-team squad.

Frye hauled in 60 catches for 1,220 yards and 13 touchdowns offensively. He also had four interceptions on defense.

He finished his Western Brown career with 2,144 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Western Brown’s Zack Chisman earned a second-team nod. Chisman recorded over 1,000 rushing and receiving yards this season and collected 29 total touchdowns.

He finished the year with 1,276 carries on 213 attempts and 23 scores. He also had 1,104 receiving yards on 75 receptions and six more touchdowns.

A fourth Bronco offensive star, junior Isaiah Smith, earned an honorable mention. Smith recorded 46 receptions for 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns offensively this season.

Western Brown finished the 2022 season as regional semifinalists. The Broncos won their first Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division title in seven years, finishing a perfect 5-0 in league play and 11-2 overall.