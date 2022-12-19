Deborah (Debbie) Jean Barber, age 68, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. She was a farmer, a member of the St. Angela Merici Parish and a 1973 graduate of the Ursulines of Brown County in St. Martin, Ohio. Debbie was born December 5, 1954 in Wilmington, Ohio the daughter of the late Julius Michael Louiso II and Anne (Kiley) Louiso Brodt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Julius Michael Louiso, III and one sister – Dorothy Ramos.

Debbie loved her family and enjoyed raising her four children and spending as much time as she could with her twelve grandchildren. She spent countless hours making baked goods for her church and the Knights of Columbus (K of C), family and friends of her community. She volunteered her time helping others any way she could. She worked alongside her family on the farm.

She will be greatly missed. Mrs. Barber is survived by her husband of 48 years, Danny Barber whom she married on February 15, 1974 in Fayetteville, Ohio; four children – Summer Milliken of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Danny Jr. (Jamie) Barber of Fayetteville, Ohio, Travis (Cristin) Barber of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Cody (Tiffany) Barber of Fayetteville, Ohio; twelve grandchildren; nine brothers and sisters – Janet Herring of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Kay (Mark) Little of Lebanon, Ohio, Randy (Linda) Louiso of West Union, Ohio, Mark (Donna) Louiso of Peebles, Ohio, Cindy (Mitch) Erwin of Fayetteville, Ohio, Sandy Cotherman of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Bert (Jeff) Ikner of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Annette (Michael) Houck of Hillsboro, Ohio and Todd (Jane) Louiso of Zionsville, Indiana; four sisters-in-law – Patti Louiso of Williamsburg, Ohio, Connie Holden of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Kathy (Mike) Garrett of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Tammy Johnson of Mt. Orab, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Christian Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Fr. Cordonnier and Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrants. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 2423, c/o John Houk (Financial Secretary), 8631 Mineer Road, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com