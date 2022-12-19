The effects of drug addiction on a community are far-reaching. Not only are local courts and law enforcement agencies faced with the difficult task of battling illegal drug trafficking and possession, but substance use disorders can lead to an increase in other types of criminal activity that include thefts and break-ins, as drug addicts will sometimes go great lengths to support their addictions.

A high number of criminal drug cases can also be a strain on county court systems in Ohio, a strain felt here in Brown County.

The majority of the grand jury indictments for Brown County in 2022 involved illegal drugs, making up more than 60 percent of all criminal cases. The majority of indictments relating to criminal drug activity in recent months for Brown County have involved methamphetamine.

During the month of November, the News Democrat reported on 25 grand jury indictments in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas and 17 of those involved methamphetamine. For the month of November, 68 percent of the indictments involved either trafficking or possession of methamphetamine. These numbers for the month of November do not include those indicted for theft, burglaries, or other crimes that can stem from substance use disorder and addicts committing crimes to support their addictions. Looking at other indictments from November of this year that involved trafficking or possession of illegal drugs, only one involved a Fentanyl-related compound and two involved other forms of illegal drugs.

In recent years, methamphetamine criminal cases in Brown County have topped the number of those tied to fentanyl and heroin.

“Methamphetamine is an incredible problem for Brown County and surrounding areas,” said Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin. “Not only the possession and trafficking cases, but many of our thefts, breaking and entering, and burglary cases are individuals stealing property to sell in order to purchase more drugs. I usually estimate somewhere around 80% of our felony caseload is tied to methamphetamine in some way.”

The methamphetamine problem doesn’t seem to be slowing in Brown County, a problem that impacts communities throughout the county.

“Most drug users and traffickers don’t confine themselves to certain geographic boundaries, so this is a problem we see spread throughout our county and surrounding counties in southern Ohio. We saw this trend begin four or five years ago where methamphetamine use surged and surpassed heroin and fentanyl cases – and it has continued ever since,” Corbin explained.

The percentage of criminal indictments involving methamphetamine was highest in November so far this year as compared to previous months for 2022. But looking back at 2022 up to the start of December, the News Democrat reported on a total of 215 criminal indictments with 105 of those involving methamphetamine, either trafficking or possession. From the start of January through the month of November, 49 percent of the criminal indictments reported for Brown County involved methamphetamine.

The month of October saw 11 indictments involving methamphetamine of 18 total indictments (61 percent) in Brown County, and for the month of September there were eight indictments involving methamphetamine of 14 total indictments (57 percent) in Brown County.

Brown County has seen a slight increase in the number of criminal indictments involving methamphatemine in recent months as compared to earlier in the year, but with the exception of August the number of criminal indictments each month involving methamphetamine possession or trafficking was consistently above 40 percent.

Such a high number of criminal cases tied to methamphetamine can definitely put a strain on a county court system.

“Clearly with those numbers, the methamphetamine cases account for an astonishing percentage of our caseload. It definitely slows the system down, dealing with that many cases. Also, our state legislature and prison system continue to make it more difficult to send those convicted of 4th and 5th degree felony possession charges to prison, so we end up having to incarcerate locally or supervise those offenders on probation locally which ties up valuable local resources,” said Corbin. The high number of meth cases in Brown County and the surrounding area brings up the question, “Where is all the meth coming from?”

According to Corbin, the meth seen in Brown County today is not the same as the meth from several years ago that was being made in local meth labs.

“The methamphetamine we see now is not the same type of methamphetamine that people manufacture on their own. That trend for the most part stopped years ago. This is more pure crystal methamphetamine that is being brought across the southern border. It’s now readily available, and it is relatively inexpensive. It is brought into our state in large quantities by major traffickers, usually into our nearby cities such as Dayton or Cincinnati, where it is then picked up and transported to our county by local dealers. This is not the meth-lab type meth we were seeing at a high rate a decade or so ago,” said Corbin. And the purer, crystal methamphetamine now being found in Brown County and surrounding areas can have higher addictive properties, making it more difficult for meth users to overcome their addictions.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive central nervous system stimulant. In recent years, methamphetamine availability and methamphetamine-related harms have been increasing in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that methamphetamine use is associated with a range of health harms, including psychosis and other mental disorders, cardiovascular and renal dysfunction, infectious disease transmission, and overdose. Although overall population rates of methamphetamine use have remained relatively stable in recent years, methamphetamine availability and methamphetamine-related harms (e.g., methamphetamine involvement in overdose deaths and number of treatment admissions) have increased in the United States.

At a local level, the battle against methamphetamine continues to tie up valuable county resources. While the meth problem persists in Brown County, residents and businesses in the county need to be aware of how they can protect their property and how they can help local law enforcement agencies.

“Brown County citizens need to be vigilant and keep their property locked. That goes for homes, outbuildings, cars, etc. If you see or suspect suspicious activity call law enforcement immediately. The Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force relies on citizen information to assist in going after these drug-traffickers in our county,” said Corbin.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office by visiting its website at https://www.browncountyohiosheriff.us/home and clicking “Submit a Tip!” Those providing information can remain anonymous. This is part one of a three-part series on drug addiction in Brown County by Wade Linville, editor of The News Democrat, The Ripley Bee, and The Brown County Press.