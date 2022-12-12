This year’s SBAAC National Division First Team of boys cross country all-stars pose with their awards. From the left, Zach Earley (Williamsburg), Mason Williams (Georgetown), Jacob Faught (Georgetown), Luke Hauseman (Clermont Northeastern), Matthew Crawford (Clermont Northeastern), Noah Bunting (Clermont Northeastern), Jeffrey Andrew Wyss (Blanchester), and Blake Ayward (Bethel-Tate). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference wrapped up an exciting fall sports season by handing out awards to this year’s National Division First Team cross country runners, league champion cross country teams, and cross country coaches of the year during its fall sports awards dinner and banquet at Hamersville School.

In SBAAC National Division boys cross country, it was Clermont Northeastern capturing the league title with the Georgetown G-Men finishing in second place.

Clermont Northeastern senior Noah Bunting earned the National Division boys cross country Runner of the Year Award, while Clermont Northeastern’s Moe Cooper was named the National Division boys cross country Coach of the Year.

In SBAAC National Division girls cross country final standings, it was Bethel-Tate capturing the league title with Clermont Northeastern finishing second in the league.

Bethel-Tate sophomore Brady Sterbling received the SBAAC National Division girls cross country Runner of the Year Award, while Bethel’s Pam Taylor took home the National Division girls cross country Coach of the Year Award.