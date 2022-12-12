People gather for Christmas concert and parade

People gathered for the Christmas in the Country concert held at the Gaslight Theater in Georgetown on Dec. 2. Photo by Wade Linville

The Village of Georgetown held its annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. Photo by Wade Linville

The Georgetown High School marching band takes part in the village’s annual Christmas Parade held Dec. 3. Photo by Wade Linville

Harriett Groh and Art Owens perform a duet during the Christmas in the Country concert held at the Gaslight Theater on Dec. 2. Photo by Wade Linville

Festive children danced to Christmas songs played by talented artists while adults in the crowd sang along to familiar holiday tunes. The holiday spirit could be felt in Georgetown over the weekend as people gathered for the Christmas in the Country concert held at the Gaslight Theater on Dec. 2, an event sponsored by Waldom Electronics and WOBO Radio 88.7.

Performers included Harriett Groh, who also served as emcee for the event, as well as Georgetown Village Administrator Art Owens, The Hallelujah Singers (Alexis Corbin, Maria Farst, Eli Hatten, Olivia Liming, and Kayla Newberry), and The Thunderbirds.

Georgetown’s Christmas celebration continued on Saturday, Dec. 3 as the village held its annual Christmas Parade.

Many people lined the streets on Courthouse Square in Georgetown for the village’s popular Christmas Parade.

The Brown County Health and Wellness Foundations’ Celebration of Lights at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown also kicked off over the weekend. The Celebration of Lights will be on display through the Holiday Season.