The ball didn’t bounce the Eastern Lady Warriors’ way on Wednesday, November 30.

Eastern scored just 17 points over the final 20 minutes en route to a 52-48 overtime loss to Fairfield.

The Lady Warriors led 16-11 after one quarter and 31-23 at halftime. Fairfield held the squad to just four points in the third quarter and flipped the script to lead 37-35 after three periods.

In the fourth quarter, Eastern outscored Fairfield 9-7 to force overtime. In the overtime period, Rylee Leonard scored all four of Eastern’s points and came very close to having more, but a three-point shot rimmed out.

Fairfield rebounded that miss, drew a foul and made both shots. Leonard hit a three on the next possession but Eastern couldn’t force a turnover and had to foul with 1.2 seconds remaining.

The Lady Lions hit both shots to put the game away.

Leonard finished with a game-high 29 points. She also had three assists. Sarah Clark tallied 13 points and seven rebounds.

McKinzie Dotson tallied one point and six boards. Emma Litzinger had two points and four boards.

Clara Martin made a three-pointer off the bench for the Lady Warriors.

Eastern rebounded one night later with a 42-point win on the road over West Union.

The Lady Warriors led 18-6 after one quarter and 38-12 at halftime. They outscored Eastern 23-7 over the final 16 minutes of the contest.

Leonard tallied 33 points and connected on three three-point shots. Clark finished with 11 points and four rebounds.

Emmalee Belmont had five points and eight rebounds. Tabby Schumacher scored three points and grabbed six boards.

Litzinger had four points, five rebounds and four steals. Dotson finished with two points and five rebounds for Eastern.

Eastern picked up another victory at home on Monday, December 5. The Lady Warriors defeated Batavia 56-39 in a non-league contest to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Eastern led 14-10 after one period and 31-26 at halftime. The held Batavia to just 13 points in the second half, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 25-13.

The Lady Warriors ventured out of league play again on Wednesday, December 7 with a game against Bracken County (KY). The team returns to the court against Ripley’s Lady Jays for a Southern Hills Athletic Conference clash on Thursday, December 8 in Ripley.