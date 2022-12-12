Bonnie Louise Miller, 77, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She worked at the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley for twenty years and later worked cleaning the former Citizens Bank and the Southern Ohio Health Physician’s Office in Ripley. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley and was an avid Cincinnati Reds Baseball and Ohio State Buckeyes Football fan. Bonnie was born August 19, 1945 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert R. and Mary Frances (Morris) Miller. She was also preceded in death by three sisters – Leota Bauer, June Paul and Myrtie Vaughn; four brothers – Dyke Miller, Bob Miller, George Miller and Richard Miller.

Bonnie is survived by two brothers – Jerry Miller of Ripley, Ohio and Ronnie Miller of Portsmouth, Ohio; a dear friend – Terry Schumann of Ripley, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Deacon Ron Dvorachek will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley.

