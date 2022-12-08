GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Nine individuals were indicted on criminal charges by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 30.

Daniel Almond, 67, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, second-degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, second-degree felony), and one count of tampering with evidence (third-degree felony).

Corey Hisey, 25, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, second-degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, second-degree felony), and one count of tampering with evidence (third-degree felony).

Jason Stamper, 45, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony). According to court documents, it was on or about January 15 of this year when Stamper allegedly received, retained, or disposed of an enclosed trailer and miscellaneous personal property of Michael Brunner, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the property had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

Daniel Wayne Brown, 21, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third-degree felony).

Zachary Hansford, 29, of Clarksville, was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault (second-degree felony), one count of vehicular assault (third-degree felony), and four counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first-degree misdemeanors). According to court documents, it was on or about June 20 of this year when Hansford was allegedly operating a vehicle while under license suspension, causing serious physical harm to John Houk.

John Jennings, 47, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony).

Nancy A. Johnston, 61, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony).

David Green, 48, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third-degree felony).

Stephen Kee Simpkins, 56, of Goshen was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third-degree felony).