All are invited to historic Red Oak Presbyterian Church in Ripley, Ohio, on December 11 to hear special guest 11-year-old violinist, Acadia Cook, and her father, Shannon Cook, play traditional Christmas music.

Acadia is the granddaughter of the late Elford & Maggie Hoff, organizer of the Liberty Band, and Kay and the late Jim Cook, formerly of Cook & Co Photography in West Union & Mt. Orab.

Shannon and Acadia will play selections including ‘Good King Wenceslas’ and ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.’

The church service begins at 10:00 AM with Pastor Matthew Barnett delivering one of his inciteful messages.

The Red Oak Presbyterian church is located 5754 Cemetery Road, Ripley, Ohio 45167. We look forward to seeing you there! Be sure to wave at Aunt Jemima who is buried at the historic church cemetery when you come to the Sunday morning services.