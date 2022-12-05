SBAAC awards cross country American Div. First Team all-stars

This year’s SBAAC American Division First Team all-stars in girls cross country pose with their awards. From the left, Taylor Noszka (Wilmington), Madilyn Brausch (Wilmington), Natalie Rice (Western Brown), Hadley Jones (Western Brown), Elizabeth Hauserman (New Richmond), Riley Davis (New Richmond), Peyton Dooloukas (Goshen), and Malea Beam (Clinton-Massie). Photo by Wade Linville

To cap off another exciting fall sports season, the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference handed out awards to this year’s American Division cross country First Team all-stars and league champion teams during the conference’s fall sports awards banquet held at Hamersville School on Nov. 1.

In SBAAC American Division boys cross country, the Western Brown Broncos finished their fall season as league champs, while the New Richmond Lions finished runner-up in league standings.

Western Brown freshman Brayden Dill earned the SBAAC American Division Runner of the Year Award in boys cross country, and Western Brown’s Chad Sexton earned the league’s boys cross country Coach of the Year Award.

Dill and Western Brown sophomore Jude Woodruff each received SBAAC American Division First Team awards during the Nov. 1 banquet.

In the SBAAC American Division, it was the New Richmond Lady Lions claiming this year’s girls cross country title with the Western Brown Lady Broncos finishing runner-up in league standings.

Goshen freshman Peyton Dooloukas earned the SBAAC American Division girls cross country Runner of the Year Award, while New Richmond’s Doug Smiddy earned the American Division girls cross country Coach of the Year Award.

Western Brown juniors Hadley Jones and Natalie Rice both received SBAAC American Division girls cross country First Team awards.