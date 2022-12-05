Seven individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 17.

Gage Levi Courtney, 22, of Maysville, KY was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony) with a specification for forfeiture of property, a 2003 Harley Davidson XR1200 series motorcycle.

Junell Bronson, 37, of New Richmond, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Charles Cooper, 56, of West Union, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jody Blankenship, 37, New Vienna, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Shawn A. Harris, 28, of Batavia, was indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana (fifth degree felony).

David E. Gaddis, 45, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony).

Devon Anton Miller, 33, of New Richmond, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).