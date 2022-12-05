Each year tops the last with Eastern Brown High School’s outstanding marching band. This year’s band is the largest Eastern Brown has ever had with 78 members, consistently around that number for the past eight years. The band consists of 50 winds, 15 color guard members, 12 percussionists, and one drum major; 17 of the members are seniors. The band is passionately led by Band Director Tim Hoagland, holding the position for eight years. Additional staff members include Sarica Lillie, Color Guard Instructor; Keenan Massey, Percussion Instructor; Noreen Gibson, Dance Designer, and Instructor; and Sierra Mitchell, Visual Instructor. Hoagland credits the band’s success to the diligent band members who continuously put forth the time and effort in their practices.

“We have a lot of fun, and the kids make all the difference.” Hoagland credited.

The marching band season lasts about four or five months each year with spring training starting in May. Practice returns mid-July and lasts until early November; however, Eastern Brown does march in the Christmas Parade in Mount Orab at the end of November. The competition season begins at the end of September through the end of October, marking six or seven weeks of competitions. Rehearsals are four or five days a week with competitions on Saturday. The homecoming performance on December 9, 2022 is Eastern Brown’s final show for the season.

Training consists of both music and visuals. Many rehearsals are done to put the drill and the music together with additions of choreography and body work. Marching band requires an immense amount of coordination; all band members must be in sync with another through acute focus. Members are required to multi-task by watching the drum major keeping tempo, following the drill, which is the body movements during performance, and performing their part in each song. Immersing oneself in the music, through both movement and instrument, is the key to success.

There is a wide range of abilities across the members of the band. This year, there were 15 eighth graders marching. They get a chance to have the marching band experience early and see how far they could progress by learning from the high schoolers. The skill that seniors have accumulated, especially those who have participated in marching band for the entire five years, is inspirational to all lower grade levels. The sheer dedication and growing confidence seen in each progressive grade level is remarkable to witness. Each rehearsal, each competition, is an experience to be learned from and propel every band member’s progress forward.

“It’s a little bit more of a team atmosphere in terms of you’re competing for trophies and for points, and it’s more competitive.” Hoagland explained.

Eastern Brown Marching Band’s performance is titled “New World” with “Imagine” by John Lennon and “Mad World” by Roland Orzabal. The band has a handful of miraculous achievements this season. They were undefeated in the Ohio Music Education Association “Class C” competition. They were the Reserve Grand Champion at Northwest out of nine bands, at Ironton out of 14 bands, and at Lancaster out of 15 bands. With the highest overall marching band score in school history, Eastern Brown also is the highest scoring Class C band in the state. They have been an OMEA State Finalist for the fifth year in a row and received the State Superior Rating, the highest honor for a band in the state and one of just six Class C bands to earn a State Superior Rating. On the same calendar year for the first time in school history, State Superior Ratings were received by both the Concert Band in Spring 2022 and Marching Band in Fall 2022. Everyone in the band, as well as their instructors, carry a deep sense of pride for the accomplishments they’ve made. Furthermore, the community and the kids’ parents are beyond thrilled.

“[The kids] have to be willing to make an individual commitment to their excellence. We’re only gonna go so far otherwise, we have a great community here—our Eastern Brown community’s like no other.” Hoagland appreciated, grateful for all the tremendous support that has been received.

The marching band moved to a new rehearsal field year to accommodate the band’s growth. Donated and built by Adamson Fire Protection, an observation tower is used to watch the band’s drill performance during rehearsals. The grass seed for the field was donated by Biogene and the landscaping was donated by Doug Gallant and Gallant Pro Services. Everyone in the band and its instructors are exceptionally grateful for the support and generosity of the community. Additionally, a second 24’ trailer was purchased this year by the band boosters to further accommodate the band’s growth.

“Yes, it’s a very good environment all around. Yeah, everybody has to work together to make it successful.” Hoagland affirmed.