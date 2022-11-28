Six individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Jason Dean McCreary, 38, of Sardinia, was sentenced by Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler to 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections after McCreary entered a plea of guilty on Nov. 2 on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. It was further ordered that there be a three year to life suspension of the McCreary’s driver’s license. The court notified McCreary that post released control is mandatory for up to three years.

Paul R. Young, 36, of Mt. Orab, was sentenced to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Correction and 180 days in Brown County Jail for violating community control. On June 14, 2021, Young was sentenced to two years of community control after a guilty plea to Count 1 in the indictment, having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and Count 2 in the indictment, domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Young was notified at the time of sentencing that a violation of the community control order could result in a sentence of 24 months in prison on Count 1 and 180 days in jail on Count 2. Young was sentenced on the community control violation on Nov. 4.

Jerome Allen Turner, 47, of Aberdeen, was sentenced by Judge Gusweiler on Nov. 2 to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections for domestic violence, a third degree felony having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. Turner entered a plea of guilty to the charge of domestic violence on the same day of the sentencing.

It was in May of this year when Turner knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to Amber Turner, a family or household member. Turner had previously pleaded guilty to or been convicted of two other offenses of domestic violence. The Court disapproved consideration for IPP, and Turner was notified that post released control is mandatory for up to three years.

Ashley Williamson, 28, of Wilmington, was sentenced on counts of grand theft (fourth degree felony), two counts of theft from a person in a protected class (fourth degree felonies), and one count of theft from a person in a protected class that’s a third degree felony. After pleading guilty to all four counts on Nov. 7, Williamson was sentenced by Judge Gusweiler to 12 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections for grand theft; 12 months in Ohio Department of Corrections for theft from a person in a protected class to run concurrently with count 1; 12 months in Ohio Department of Corrections on for theft from a person in a protected class to be served concurrently with counts 1 and 2; and 12 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections for theft from a person in a protected class to be served concurrently with counts 1, 2, and 3.

Jesse Dean Blankenship, 48, of Goshen, was sentenced by Judge Gusweiler to 10 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony) and 12 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections for having weapons while under disability to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed for aggravated possession of drugs.

Blankenship pleaded guilty to two counts of an eight count indictment on Oct. 25. The six other counts appearing on the indictment from June 22 that included receiving stolen property, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a controlled substance analog, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle were dismissed.

Ryan Lee Scott, 35, of Mt. Orab, was sentenced by Judge Gusweiler to an indefinite prison term of a minimum of 4 years and a maximum of 6 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction after entering a plea of guilty on one count of felonious assault on Sept. 22. It was on June 6 of this year when Scott was indicted by a Brown County grand jury on one count of felonious assault for causing serious physical harm to William R. Graves II in May.