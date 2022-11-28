It took the Georgetown High School girls basketball game almost exactly one month to win a game last season.

They didn’t wait nearly as long this year.

Georgetown opened the season with a convincing 54-16 win over Portsmouth West at Manchester on Saturday, November 19, winning a non-conference opener for the first time in almost seven years.

“For the struggles we had last year, the girls have been working really hard,” Georgetown head coach Matt Wells said. “For the girls to come out and play the way we did, I was really happy.”

Prior to the win over Portsmouth West, Georgetown’s last opening victory outside of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference came on November 21, 2015 in a 43-30 win over Ripley.

The win over the Lady Senators marked the program’s largest margin of victory since defeating New Miami 87-17 on February 20, 2019.

The contest was held at Manchester High School as part of the Manchester Tipoff Classic. The Lady G-Men began their season in the first game, which was played at 9:30 a.m.

“[That’s] an awfully early ballgame,” Wells said. “You really can’t prepare for it because the girls are in school. We tried to go early on the weekends and the days we did have off to prepare for it, I was really happy with the way they responded.”

Georgetown led 10-0 after one quarter and 33-2 at halftime. The Lady G-Men outscored Portsmouth West 21-14 in the second half. The 16 points allowed for the game were the fewest allowed by the Lady G-Men since a 67-16 win over Felicity on Februrary 15, 2012.

“Our team speed should be better this year,” Wells said. “Being able to get them to move more side-to-side and north-south really paid dividends for is today. They weren’t able to get to the basket and get clean looks.”

Offensively, Gabrielle Ernst led Georgetown with 12 points. Lizzy Cahall tallied 10. Caroline Ernst added nine, Alexis Neal chipped in eight and Emily Bertram finished with seven. Olivia Henson drained a three in the fourth quarter and finished with three points as a total of six different Lady G-Men scored.

“We moved the ball and we really stressed that the last couple weeks,” Wells said. “Move the ball around and the open shots will come. We actually shot well today, I was happy with everything as far as shooting.”

Georgetown opened league play at Williamsburg on Monday, November 21. That game was not complete at press time. The Lady G-Men return to the court on Monday, November 28 at Clermont Northeastern.