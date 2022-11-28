SBAAC hands out awards to First Team soccer all-stars

Making up this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of girls soccer all-stars are, in no particular order, Alaina Kellerman (Williamsburg), Kaitlyn Gregory (Williamsburg), Kiley Caudill (Williamsburg), Erin Stansberry (Georgetown), Lily Taulbee (Felicity), Meredith Stetson (Clermont Northeastern), Aubrey Rack (Clermont Northeastern), Bailey Fishback (Clermont Northeastern), Anna Best (Clermont Northeastern), Emma Sandker (Bethel), Sarah Munn (Bethel), Tucker Gilliam (Bethel), and Avery Ausman (Bethel). Photo by Wade Linville

This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of boys soccer all-stars pose with their awards during the Nov. 1 fall sports awards banquet. Front row, from the left, Dakota Pierce (Williamsburg), Luke Lindsey (Williamsburg), Eli Jones (Williamsburg), Austin Heffner (Williamsburg), and Carson Miles (Georgetown); back row, Austin Miles (Georgetown), Jaxson Marks (Georgetown), Jayson Marks (Georgetown), Gideon Klump (Georgetown), Eli Taylor (Felicity), Jace Blackburn (Felicity), and Lukas Smith (Bethel). Not present at picture time was Alex Underwood (Georgetown). Photo by Wade Linville

This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of girls soccer all-stars pose with their awards during the Nov. 1 fall sports awards banquet. Front row, from the left, Taylor Noszka (Wilmington), Cayla Enzweiler (Western Brown), Kayla Patterson (New Richmond), Zara Graff (New Richmond), Madeline Lengyel (Goshen), and Kayla Wilson (Clinton-Massie); back row, Ella Mefford (Clinton-Massie), Aidan Eades (Clinton-Massie), Sydney Crowe (Clinton-Massie), McKenna Branham (Clinton-Massie), Emily Steiner (Batavia), Cloey Sattler (Batavia), and Kaylee Rose (Batavia). Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown junior Jaxson Marks is the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division Boys Soccer Player of the Year after aiding his team to a league title this fall.

Marks led the SBAAC in goals this season with 38 while also leading the conference in total points with 84.

He was also eighth in the conference for assists this fall with eight.

The G-Men finished 7-0-1 as league champions this season with Williamsburg finishing runner-up at 5-2-1.

Georgetown’s Grant Loudon and Williamsburg’s Tim Pelletier shared in SBAAC National Division Coach of the Year honors.

Marks received his SBAAC National Division Player of the Year Award and Loudon received his Co-Coach of the Year Award on the night of the SBAAC’s 2022 Fall Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet held at Hamersville School Nov. 1.

Marks also received his SBAAC National Division First Team Award on that night, as well as five other Georgetown G-Men who earned First Team honors this fall – junior Gideon Klump, junior Jayson Marks, sophomore Austin Miles, senior Carson Miles, and senior Alex Underwood.

It was Batavia boys winning the SBAAC American Division soccer title this fall with a 9-0-1 league record.

Batavia senior Cameron Kendrick received the American Division Player of the Year Award, while Batavia’s Erik Poggi received the American Division Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Award.

Among those named to the American Division First Team was Western Brown senior Rodney Gray.

In SBAAC American Division girls soccer, it was Clinton-Massie taking the league title with a 10-0-0 league record, while Batavia finished runner-up at 8-2-0.

Clinton-Massie senior Sydney Crowe was named the American Division Girls Soccer Player of the Year, while Clinton-Massie’s Julio Madrigal was named the American Division Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.

Among those named to the SBAAC American Division First Team of girls soccer all-stars was Western Brown senior Cayla Enzweiler.

It was Clermont Northeastern girls claiming the SBAAC National Division girls soccer title with a 9-0-1 league record, while Williamsburg finished runner-up at 8-2-0.

Williamsburg senior Kaitlyn Gregory received the National Division Girls Soccer Player of the Year Award, while Williamsburg head coach Brian Hart received the National Division Girls Soccer Coach of the Year Award.