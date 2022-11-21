Western Brown’s Zackery Chisman tallied 104 rushing yards, 147 receiving yards and one touchdown on 34 touches against Tippecanoe. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Western Brown’s historic football season is over earlier than anyone had hoped.

The Broncos couldn’t hold a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and fell to Tippecanoe 41-30, ending the team’s postseason run in the regional semifinals.

“Definitely not the way we wanted to end the year,” Western Brown head coach Nick Osborne said. “We had a chance to win, we just had some key players get hurt. By the end of the game, we were missing seven starters. I think injuries caught up with us but I’m really happy with the way our kids fought and played throughout the whole year.”

The Broncos struck on their second drive of the game. After Western Brown was stopped short of the first down on fourth down, Tippecanoe fumbled the ball right back. Drew Novak then marched the Broncos right down the field and scored on a one-yard touchdown run, putting the Broncos ahead 7-0.

Tippecanoe was then forced to punt. The Broncos rolled right back down the field again and Novak again found paydirt to give the team a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Western Brown kept some momentum in the second quarter, blocking a Tippecanoe field goal kick to keep a 14-0 lead. Western Brown drove to the Red Devils’ 16-yard-line before an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the drive.

Tippecanoe took advantage of the missed opportunity by the Western Brown offense, scoring on a 37-yard touchdown pass with 2:23 left in the second quarter.

“We had a really good first half,” Osborne said. “Losing Matt Frye was big, that took away our deep threat and one of our defensive backs. First half, we played really well. We were excited heading into halftime.”

Western Brown again rolled down the field but miscommunication cost the team a chance at more points. After an Isaiah Smith catch near the sideline, one official signaled to stop the clock. It started again once the ball was placed, and Western Brown didn’t get a play in in time. A rushed throw by Novak was incomplete in the end zone and the Broncos led 14-7 at halftime.

“The official threw his hands up like he was stopping the play,” Osborne said. “He said that we were out of bounds and then they started the clock. Everybody’s human, everybody makes mistakes. That wasn’t the play that cost us the game by any means.”

A penalty on the Broncos as a result of that play gave Tippecanoe great field position, which they promptly took advantage of to tie the game at 14. From there, Tippecanoe scored again after penalties killed a Western Brown drive. The Broncos did answer with Chisman scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run. The two-point connection between those two gave the Broncos a 22-21 lead late in the third period.

Western Brown’s next drive ended with a turnover on downs. The Broncos then gave up a 45-yard touchdown run to fall behind 35-22. A 27-yard touchdown pass from Novak to a diving Smith proved to be Western Brown’s final score.

Novak completed 35 of 57 passes in his final appearance in a Western Brown football uniform. He finished with 412 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Chisman recorded 23 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a team-high 11 passes for 147 yards.

Matthew Osborne had nine receptions for 79 yards. Smith finished with six receptions for 93 yards.

Lucas Powell (30 yards) and Brady Sutton (26 yards) had three receptions each. A.J. Graham had two receptions for 18 yards. Matt Frye added one catch for 19 yards.

Dane Tomlin forced two fumbles for Western Brown. Spencer Smith recovered a fumble for the Broncos. He also recorded six tackles.

Ayden Hatcher led Western Brown with 12 total tackles. Ben Schuler and Andrew Schneeman had nine tackles each. Austin Huff finished with Western Brown’s lone sack.

The Broncos finish the season 11-2 overall, closing out the career of the team’s historic senior class.

“Our kids continued to make history,” Osborne said. “Eleven wins in back-to-back years, that’s something that’s never been done in Western Brown history. No other team has won 11 games in a season. It’s tough to go out that way, we definitely thought we should have won that game, but it’s part of life…I couldn’t be more proud of this group and what they’ve accomplished. It’s going to have a big impact for the future of Western Brown football.”