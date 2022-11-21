Brenda Lee Otis, age 82, of Russellville, OH, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was born November 6, 1940 in Sharpsburg, KY, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Alberta (Hosteller) Boyd. She was employed at the Brown County General Hospital for 36 years and was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 1 great granddaughter, Bria.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John Otis of Russellville; son, Steve Otis and wife Lisa of Tampa, FL; daughters, Theresa Woliver and husband John of New Richmond, OH, Lisa Black and husband Tony of Ripley, OH, Elizabeth Morse and husband Darryl of Russellville, OH; sister, Jane Russell and husband Dr H.L. Hansberry of Amherst, VA; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Father Frank Amberger will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM at the church hall.

