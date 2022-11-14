Vance wins U.S. Senate race, DeWine defeats Whaley in race for governor

Ballots arrive at the Brown County Board of Elections during the Nov. 8 General Election. Photo by Wade Linville

Republicans won some key Ohio races in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine defeated Democrat challenger Nan Whaley to win his second term as Ohio governor during the Nov. 8 General Election.

With around 90 percent of the votes reported on election night, the governor race was well out of reach for Whaley, as DeWine garnered 2,528,018 votes (63 percent) compared to Whaley’s 1,497,966 votes (37 percent).

In the race for U.S. Senate, it was Republican JD Vance defeating Democrat Tim Ryan.

Vance’s win increased the GOP’s chances of regaining control of the Senate.

Ryan conceded in the U.S. Senate Race on Tuesday night in what was a much closer race than the race for governor. Vance collected 2,147,898 votes (53 percent) while there were 1,883,223 votes for Ryan (47 percent).

“I will never forget the great people of Ohio,” Vance said during his victory speech.

Vance will replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

With Vance’s win, the Ohio Senate seat stays GOP for the fifth consecutive term.

Incumbent Republican Representative to Ohio Congress District 02, Brad Wenstrup, defeated Democrat challenger Samantha Meadows by a hefty margin, Wenstrup with 188,300 votes (75 percent) compared to Meadows’ 64,329 votes (25 percent).

In the race for Ohio Attorney General, it was Republican Dave Yost collecting 60 percent of the votes to defeat Democrat Jeffrey Crossman.

Republican Keith Faber garnered 2,348,616 votes (59 percent) to defeat Democrat Taylor Sappington for Ohio Auditor.

Republican Frank LaRose defeated Democrat Chelsea Clark in the race for Ohio Secretary of State, LaRose collecting 60 percent of the votes.

In the race for Ohio Treasurer, Republican Robert Sprague defeated Democrat Scott Schertzer (59 percent to 41 percent).

Republican Sharon Kennedy defeated Democrat Jennifer Brunner in the race for Ohio Chief Justic (56 percent to 44 percent).

Republican Pat Fischer won the race for Ohio Supreme Court Justice over Democrat Terri Jamison (57 percent to 43 percent), and it was Pat DeWine topping Democrat Marilyn Zayas for Ohio Supreme Court Justice (57 percent to 43 percent).

Republican Adam Bird had an easy win over Democrat challenger Richard Perry in the race for Ohio State Representative District 63 with Bird garnering 29,195 votes (76 percent) and Perry collecting 9,100 votes (24 percent).

It was Republican Brian Baldridge defeating Democrat Andrew Dodson in the race for Ohio State Representative District 90 (76 percent to 24 percent), as Baldridge collected 25,706 votes compared to Dodson’s 8,304 votes.

Voters leaned heavily towards the passing of State Issue 1 (to require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail) with 3,036,938 voting “yes” and 878,816 voting “no”.

Voters also leaned heavily in favor of Issue 2 (to prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote) with 3,032,817 voting “yes” and 903,200 voting against the issue.

The Village of Mt. Orab 1 mill/10 year levy for cemeteries had 605 voting for the levy and 574 voting against the levy in unofficial Election Night results.

The Village of Russellville Police Protection Levy (3.5 mills, 5 years) passed by an unofficial vote of 97 to 40.

The Village of Hamersville Police Levy (4 mills/5 years) failed by an unofficial vote of 68 to 46.

The Blanchester Local School proposed income tax levy saw 69.23 percent voting for the tax in Brown County and 30.77 percent voting against the levy.

The Village of Georgetown Gas Aggregation Resolution passed by a vote of 61.49 percent (645 votes) to 38.51 percent (404 votes).

Voters were split 50/50 on the Village of Higginsport 5 mills/5 year current expenses levy, with 26 voting for the levy and 26 voting against the levy in unofficial results.

The Clark Township (incorp. and unincorp.) 2 mills/5 year Fire EMS Levy passed by a vote of 631 (70.19 percent) to 268 (29.81 percent).

The Huntington Township (incorp. and unincorp.) 1.5 mills/5 yearFire EMS Levy saw 72.71 percent (525) voting in favor of the levy and 27.29 percent (197) voting against.

The Byrd Township (unincorp.) 1.9 mills/continuing period of time Fire EMS Levy passed by a vote of 180 (75 percent) to 60 (25 percent).

The Lewis Township (unincorp.) 2 mills/5 year Fire EMS Levy passed by a vote of 381 (52.55 percent) to 344 (47.45 percent).

The Union Township (unincorp.) 1 mill/continuing Fire EMS Levy passed by a vote of 229 (61.23 percent) to 145 (38.77 percent).

The vote for Mr. Orab South Liquor Sales (MTO and Grills dba Lake Manor) passed by a hefty margin of 405 to 73.

The vote for Mt. Orab South Liquour Sunday Sales (MTO and Grill dba Lake Manor) passed 386 to 93.

The vote for Georgetown East Liquour Sunday Sales (Wade Highlander dba Parker’s Pizzeria) passed 300 to 79.

There were a total of 14,132 ballots cast in Brown County for the Nov. 8 General Election, a 48.83 percent turnout.

Election Night results are not official until certified by the board of elections.