SBAAC hands out awards to First Team football all-stars, coaches of year, league champion teams

Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak is SBAAC American Div. Football Player of Year. Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference handed out awards to this year’s First Team football all-stars, coaches of the year, and league champion teams during the conference’s fall sports awards banquet held at Hamersville School on Nov. 1.

The Western Brown Broncos earned the SBAAC American Division football title this season, finishing perfect in league play at 5-0.

For the second straight year, Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak earned SBAAC American Division Player of the Year honors.

Novak held a total of 3,791 passing yards this season to lead SBAAC quarterbacks with the Broncos still playing in the post season, a season in which he topped now Cincinnati Bengal Joe Burrow’s OHSAA career passing total of 11,428 yards (6th).

Novak entered his senior season with 9,924 career passing yards.

After coaching his team to a league title, Western Brown’s Nick Osborne received the SBAAC American Division Football Coach of the Year Award.

Other Broncos earning SBAAC First Team awards were senior Zackery Chisman, senior Matthew Frye, senior Ayden Hatcher, senior Andrew Schneeman, and junior Isaiah Smith.

It was Blanchester winning the SBAAC National Division football title with a 4-0 league mark.

Blanchester sophomore Michael Mulvihill earned National Division Player of the Year honors, while Jon Mulvihill of Blanchester was named the National Division Coach of the Year.