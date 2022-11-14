For the third time in two seasons, Western Brown and Monroe met on the gridiron and what transpired was an instant classic.

The Broncos scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, completing a comeback from an early 16-6 deficit to knock off the visiting Hornets 39-36 on Friday, November 4 in the regional quarterfinals.

Western Brown head coach Nick Osborne praised the Hornets and his Broncos for overcoming that tough start.

“It feels great,” Osborne said. “We definitely hit some adversity. Monroe is a hell of a team. They’re not a 10 seed. We found a way to win the last two weeks, I’m super proud of our kids.”

Neither team did much early in the first half. Western Brown’s first drive ended on an interception but the Broncos defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs.

Monroe punted on their next drive, pinning the Broncos at their own 18. Western Brown went for it on fourth down and couldn’t convert, giving the Hornets the ball deep in Bronco territory. They scored one play later on an 18-yard run by Elijah Jackson. A two-point conversion gave them an 8-0 lead with 3:31 left in the first quarter.

The Broncos answered quickly, marching right down the field and scoring on their next possession. Zackery Chisman’s run cut the lead to 8-6 after the two-point try failed.

Monroe added another touchdown early in the second quarter on a short run by E.J. Jyan. Another two-point try put the Hornets on top 16-6.

Western Brown turned it over on downs again later in the quarter but the defense held, stopping Monroe on fourth and five with 3:48 left in the half. Just over three minutes later, Drew Novak ran the ball in from five yards out to cut the lead to 16-12 at halftime.

“We played hard in the first half, played great defense,” Osborne said. “We put them in some tough spots in the second half.”

At the 6:18 mark of the third quarter, Novak found the endzone again from 10-yards out to put the Broncos ahead 18-16. Monroe marched right back down the field and retook the lead on a 25-yard touchdown run by Brayden Reece. They led 22-18 after three quarters.

Six seconds into the fourth quarter, Novak connected with Chisman for a touchdown. He then found Matt Frye in the back of the endzone for a 26-22 lead.

Again, Monroe answered. Jyan scored on a seven-yard run and a two-point conversion put the Hornets on top 30-26 with 8:10 left.

Novak responded in kind with a short touchdown run. The option run came up short but the Broncos led 32-20 with 5:20 left.

Monroe scored one more time at the 2:05 mark of the fourth period. The two-point pass was underthrown and dropped, giving the Broncos a four-point deficit to overcome with 2:05 left. Osborne had a message for his team before their final drive.

“This is what champions are made of,” Osborne said. “Go get it. It’s yours if you want it. That’s what champions are made of, they go down and find a way to win.”

They did just that. Novak found Chisman for a gain of 21, then ran for eight. Matthew Osborne picked up six and a first down, then Novak ran to the 30 for 10 more.

A key run by Novak converted a third and one, then another pass to Chisman set up first and goal at the 10 with 35 seconds left. Three plays later, the Broncos were celebrating what would be the game-winning score.

“We ran the same play like three times in a row,” Novak said. “I knew I was going to have to reach it across. That’s what I had to do to get it done, that’s all that matters.”

Western Brown snuffed out Monroe’s final play and the celebration was on.

“We started off slow,” Novak said. “We’ve really never been down this much. It shows our character, our grit, our grind, how hard we work. It’s awesome.”

Novak completed 26 of 38 passes for 336 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. As a team, Western Brown recorded 336 receiving yards and 247 rushing yards on seven more pass plays (38 to 31).

“That’s what we wanted to do throughout the year, be more balanced,” Osborne said. “We were able to do that tonight. Drew was phenomenal in the second half.”

Chisman had 11 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. He also had 13 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown. Frye finished with five receptions for 87 yards. Osborne added 22 yards on four carries. Brady Sutton tallied five yards on one catch while A.J. Graham had 13 yards on three receptions.

Andrew Schneeman led the Broncos with 11 total tackles. Dane Tomlin had two sacks. Chisman had eight tackles and a sack.

With the win, Western Brown advances to the regional semifinals for the second consecutive season. The No. 2 Broncos face No. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe at Bellbrook High School on Friday, November 11 at 7 p.m.