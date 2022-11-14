The Brown County Chamber’s Development Foundation, in partnership with the Duke Energy Foundation, was awarded an additional $15,000 in relief grants to distribute to small businesses in Brown County.

“These are challenging times, and the COVID-19 crisis has been particularly difficult for small companies,” said Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager, Chad Shaffer. “These grants will support those businesses that are the backbone of the Brown County communities we serve.”

The selection committee will select award recipients based upon their completed applications and considering the significance of the positive impact for which funding is sought. Grants will range from $1,000 up to $5,000. The grants will be used for various operational expenses to help these businesses recover, support employees, and grow.

The Small Business Relief Fund Application form can be found on the Chamber website at BrownCountyChamberOhio.com or requested from missy@brownchamber.com. Applications must be submitted by end of day on November 30, 2022.

“It was an honor to be selected as the local 501(c)(3)-administering nonprofit,” said Missy Jimison, President and CEO, Brown County Chamber of Commerce. “We’re grateful for the Duke Energy Foundation’s partnership in supporting our small business community.”

“The Duke Energy Foundation is proud to support small businesses that define our neighborhoods,” said Kim Vogelgesang, Duke Energy Foundation. “As our region continues to recover from the pandemic, these funds will help small business owners successfully move forward.”

The Duke Energy Foundation is focused on helping strengthen and uplift communities throughout Ohio with grant funding highlighting vibrant economies, climate resiliency and justice, equity and inclusion. The Brown County Development Foundation is the educational, workforce development, community development, and economic development arm of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce.