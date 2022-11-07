Ron C. Stratton, age 62, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, November 4, 2022 at his home.

He was born February 12, 1960 in West Union, Ohio, son of the late Ray Short and Shirley (Copas) Short and was adopted in 1962 by Robert and Marjorie Stratton.

Ron was a member of the Sardinia Masonic Lodge #254 F & AM, Valley of Columbus Scottish Rite and had earned his 32nd Degree. He had retired from Pickaway Correctional Institute after 25 years of dedicated service.

Surviving are his two sons, R.T. (Felisha) Stratton of Williamsport and J.T. Stratton of Mt. Sterling, three granddaughters, Kylie, Carlee, and Keri Stratton, seven sisters, Sondra Stratton, Alice Graham, Rhonda White, Sarah McIntosh, Linda Shoemaker, Mary Knauff, and Carolyn Short, brother, Raymond Short, ex-wife and close friend, Brenda Stratton, special niece, Pam Newman, several nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Short, two sisters, Janet Gering and Carol (Donald) Newman.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 12:00 pm with Pastor Lloyd Shoemaker officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sinking Spring.

Friends will be received the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:30 am – 12:00 pm.

