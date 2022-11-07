Robert Lee Latham, age 78, of Ripley, OH, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 28, 1944 in Brown County, OH, to the late William Lewis and Thelma Lenore (Smith) Latham. He was a carpenter for Kokosing and a US Navy Vietnam veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, William Latham, Steve Latham, Carol Ferguson and Jay Latham.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Marcie Latham; children, Sherry Reid, Jody Offill, Elizabeth Latham, Zachery Latham, Michelle McKenzie; grandchildren, Jennifer and Cindy Reid, Frank Wilson, Jesse Offill, Gunnar Lee McKenzie, Liam Connar McKenzie; siblings, Richard Latham, Janice Roy, Dianne Latham, Gay Hamilton, Barry Latham, Beverly Maynard, James Latham, Rosemary Mayes and Charles Dewhite Cooper; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Chilo Lock & Dam.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

