With Veteran’s Day just around the corner, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program is honoring six local veterans at its Star Spangled Celebration on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Maysville Community and Technical College.

This will be RSVP’s 17th annual benefit concert featuring local talents like the Mason County High School Jazz Band and special guests such as Miss Kentucky 2022 will perform.

Retired Master Petty Officer of the United State Navy, James H. Sandlin, will be one of the local veterans to be honored at the event.

Sandlin said he was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1954. He hails from Aberdeen and graduated from Manchester High School in 1972, then joined the U.S. Navy on Oct. 18, 1972. He served a total of 22 and one-half years in the U.S. Navy, retiring in August 1999.

“I worked in cryptology (the study of codes and how to write and solve them) with top-level clearance. I was on two ships in 22 and a half years, most of my duty was overseas in remote locations,” Sandlin said.

Sandlin said he served in locations like Alaska, Scotland, Maine and Florida among others such as Diego Garcia which is in the Indian Ocean.

“My favorite duty station was in Edzell, Scotland, which was about two and a half hours away from Glasgow. It was a Naval Security group out there. It was just another remote location, I spent three years there and it was my favorite place to be and my favorite tour. I was very successful there and I loved the place and the people,” he said.

He said he also served as Command Master Chief at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Fla. and his final tour was as Operations Superintendent for the Director of Production at the Aerospace Data Facility in Aurora, Col.

Sandlin said he was employed as the Naval Science Instructor, Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, Boyd County High School in Ashland, starting the unit in 2001 and retiring following the 2016-2017 school year.

“I was in uniform altogether about 40 years or more,” Sandlin said.

Sandlin said he graduated from the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy and qualified as Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist. His personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal with three gold stars.

“My proudest moment though is when I was made Chief Petty Officer in 1987. In the Navy, it’s the epitome of being successful and from a leadership standpoint, well every young sailor with a question about virtually anything in the Navy, the first thing they think of is ‘ask the Chief’, it’s a well-known phrase,” he said.

He said his wife, Susan , came from a military family that went back generations and she even had family who fought in the Revolutionary War.

The military is a big part of his family and their lives and his family (his wife and two sons) went almost everywhere he did during his 22 and a half years of active service, he said.

“We spent two years in Alaska and went to a remote location in the Indian Ocean, we went to Scotland and Maine and down to Florida and my family was with me all the way,” he said.

When his kids were young traveling was like an adventure but when they became teenagers it was a little more difficult, he said.

“They were just like all kids when they’re teens you know, they made friends and didn’t want to leave them. Fortunately, they were able to establish very good friendships in Florida. Traveling carried over to their adult lives and they still travel quite a bit, they’re 48 and 46 now,” he said.

Among his other achievements Sandlin was also a substance abuse counselor and served as Command Master Chief at the Navy Alcohol Rehabilitation Center at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida.