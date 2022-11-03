Joyce Mavis June Call, age 91, of Fayetteville, Ohio died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a retired postmaster for the Fayetteville Post Office, a member of the Marathon Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star and the Fayetteville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Joyce was born September 6, 1931 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Burton and Callie (Ratliff) Owens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years – Robert G. “Bob” Call in 2009 whom she married June 28, 1952; one grandson – Joey Feldhaus; one great grandson – James South and one sister – Faye Wirtley.

Mrs. Call is survived by five children – Thomas Call, Ronald Call and wife Linda, Merri Adkins and husband Larry, Debra Feldhaus and husband Joseph and Mike Call and wife Cindy all of Fayetteville, Ohio; twelve grandchildren – Brandon Call and wife Emaleen, Jimmy Howard and wife Tabitha, Christopher Call, Jeremy Adkins and wife Jamie, Jennifer Icard and husband Kyle, Fabiola Feldhaus-Garcia, R. Brandon Feldhaus and wife Michelle, Heidi Greco and husband James, Hillari Dunlap and husband Kevin, Hailei Call, Miah Call and Taylor Call and seventeen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Fayetteville Fire Department, 100 S. Apple Street, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118. Pastor Dan Pelzel will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the fire station. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Fayetteville Fire Department, P.O. Box 204, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118 or to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.