John E Jackson, 79, of Georgetown, OH, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. John was born in Cleves OH to Joseph and Loretta Jackson.

John was preceded in death by his wife Doris L Jackson (nee Fisgus). Father to Keith Steinius, Suzan Steinius, Stacy Railsback. Grandfather to Bradlee Steinius, Karsyn, and Parker Railsback. Great-grandfather to Sofia and Secilia Steinius. Brother of Joseph Jackson (Deloris), James Jackson (Kathleen), Kathleen Baird (Dale Trone), and Barbara Polleys (Richard), also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Before retirement, John was employed by Swift Trucking as a driver and instructor. He was an Air Force Veteran. John was a modeling enthusiast who enjoyed going to model train shows. His passion was restoring Gravely tractors and he was an expert mechanic.

A public memorial gathering will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St. (St. Rt. 125) Bethel, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 12:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 PM.

Memorial contributions in John’s name can be made to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes..org P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, and or any animal shelter of choice. www.ecnurre.com