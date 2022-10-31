Roe indicted for importuning, gross sexual imposition, corrupting another with drugs, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Seven individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 20.

Zachary Austin Roe, 25, of Georgetown, was indicted by a Brown County grand jury on Oct. 20 on six counts of importuning (fifth degree felonies), four counts of gross sexual imposition (fourth degree felonies), one count of corrupting another with drugs (fourth degree felony), and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (fifth degree felony).

According to the indictment, it was on or about June 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2021 when Roe allegedly furnished or administered a controlled substance (marijuana) to a juvenile who would have been at least 13 years old at the time, resulting in the charge of corrupting another with drugs.

There were two juveniles, who both would have been at least 13 years old but under 16 years old at the time, listed as victims in the separate counts of importuning. According to court documents, it was on or about June 20, 2021 when Roe allegedly did recklessly solicit to engage in sexual conduct with the victim who was 13 years of age or older but less than 16 years of age.

Other charges of importuning stemmed from alleged incidents that occurred from May of 2021 to September of 2021.

The charges of gross sexual imposition stem from Roe’s alleged sexual contact with the juveniles listed as victims in court documents, the indictment stating that Roe touched one of the victim’s breasts, thigh, buttocks, and pubic region.

Other Oct. 20 indictments included:

Derek Ryan Ridener, 35, homeless, was indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony)and one count possession of drugs (Buprenorphine, first degree misdemeanor).

Austin Michael Hitch, 25, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering (fifth degree felony) and one count of harassment with a bodily substance (fifth degree felony).

Jerry Wayne Harner, 52, of Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property (fourth degree felony), one count of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony), one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony), and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (first degree misdemeanor).

Max James Brockman, 34, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of assault (fourth degree felony).

Cody Allen Comberger, 19, of Felicity, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jamin Keith Payne, 42, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (fourth degree felony).