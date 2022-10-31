Dorothy Donna Abercrombie, age 80, of Felicity, Ohio died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the VITAS Hospice inpatient unit at the Drake Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dorothy was born on May 24, 1942 in Moscow, Ohio the daughter of the late Adophous Monroe and Callie Ruth (Dunbar) Martis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her lifelong companion – Marion Owens and one sister – Lillie DeVaughn.

Ms. Abercrombie is survived by four sons – Clyde Harrison Abercrombie, Anthony Dewayne Abercrombie, Troy Lee Abercrombie and Eugene Abercrombie; one daughter – Lisa Darlene Mardis; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister – Edith Gladys Woodruff and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Felicity, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com