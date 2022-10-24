Gary Douglas McKenzie, 78, of Higginsport, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home. He was retired from the former Mac Tools in Georgetown, Ohio. Mr. McKenzie was born January 16, 1944 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Roy and Hazel (Thompson) McKenzie. He was also preceded in death by three brothers – Ronald, Jerry and David McKenzie.

Mr. McKenzie is survived by his loving wife of forty-four years – Deborah (Ward) McKenzie; one daughter – Lisa Chaparro (William) of Cincinnati, Ohio; one grandson – Trever McKenzie of Cincinnati; four siblings – Roy “June” McKenzie of Ripley, Ohio, Brenda Arnold (William) of Williamsburg, Ohio, Beverly Haitz (Johnny) of Ripley, Ohio and Kathy Rice of Ripley, Ohio; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 24, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Bill Arnold will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Monday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

