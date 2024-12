Donald K. Combs , 71, of Fincastle, OH died Friday October 21, 2022 at his residence.

He is survived by his Wife Diane Combs , 1 daughter Laurern (Mark) Hensley, also

nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 28, 2022 2:00PM

at Fincastle Baptist Church . Visitation from 12 Noon until time of service. Burial in Fincastle Cemetery

Beam-Fender Funeral Home , Sardinia serving the family.