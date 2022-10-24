Danny William Stolz, age 68, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Thursday evening October 20, 2022 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky.

He was born September 1, 1954 in Georgetown, Ohio, son of Ada Fay (Ramey) Stolz and the late William James Stolz. On September 2, 1972 he married Molly Jo (Marsh) Stolz.

Danny was a Tool and Die Maker at Senco Products for over 25 years. He loved his work and took great pride in being good at it..

In addition to his wife of 50 years, he is survived by his son, Todd (Sarah) Stolz of Bethel, OH, daughter, Shannon (Ryan) Umber of Oklahoma City, OK. He will be dearly missed by his three grandchildren, Jake Stolz, Alli Stolz, and Ivy Umber. Danny is also survived by his mother Ada Stolz, sister, Melodie (Dave) Eyre, brother, Carter (Jill) Stolz, sister-in-law, Jean (Jerry) Bauer, aunts, Wanda Doss and Joyce Ramey, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Danny was preceded in death by his father, William James Stolz, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dorothy Faye (England) and Raymond Lee Marsh.

Friends and family will be received at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Ohio on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Contributions in Danny’s memory may be made to the donor’s favorite charity. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.