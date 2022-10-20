Etta L. Graves, age 87, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was born October 12, 1935 in East Bernstadt, KY, to the late Clarence and Maxine (Cathers) Evans. She was a homemaker and also was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee Graves and brother, Glen Orville Evans.

Etta is survived by her children, Shane Graves of KY, Shawna Glassco of Amelia, Tim (Pam) Graves of Mt. Sterling, KY, Darla (Ken) Woods of Georgetown, Jamey (Paula) Graves of Georgetown, Keith (Mandee) Graves of Mt. Orab; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, brother, Coy Evans of KY; sister, Alma Jean Gilbert of KY; several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

