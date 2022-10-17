William “Willie” Bradford, 87, of Sardinia passed away on July 1, 2022 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville Ky. Graveside services were held Saturday July 9, 2022.The family of Willie Bradford are hosting a celebration of his life, October 23, from 2:00 till 4:00 at their home. 127 Pleasant Street.

Due to the unusual circumstances of his death, only a private military graveside service was held. You are welcome to come and share memories and stories with us. This may make the day a little more bearable as this would have been his 88th birthday.