Russellville Fall Festival in the Park was held Saturday, Oct. 8. Photo by Wade Linville

Families came out to enjoy the Russellville Fall Festival in the Park on Oct. 8. Photo by Wade Linville

Pumpkin painting at the Russellville Fall Festival in the Park on Oct. 8. Photo by Wade Linville

Many gathered in the Russellville Park on Saturday, Oct. 8 to enjoy food, games, activities, and live entertainment. The calling was Russellville’s Fall Festival in the Park, and the event was very well-attended with crowds of people stopping by throughout the day. There were a number of vendors set up at the event, selling a variety of items. Kids enjoyed games and activities that included the ring toss and pumpkin painting.

Providing live entertainment for the Russellville Fall Festival was singer Harriett Groh.

The fall festival ran from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.