Eastern’s Hendrix Likerman recorded a goal and an assist for the Warriors against Goshen. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Eastern Brown’s boys soccer team picked up a key non-league win over a tough Goshen squad at home on Saturday, October 8.

The Warriors topped Goshen 2-1 behind goals from Hendrix Likerman and Tyler Fahrian. Likerman and Noah Shuemaker recorded assists for Eastern.

“This year has been kind of a struggle,” Eastern head coach Mickey Hundley said. “We have a lot of young guys. A win like this, especially close to tournament time, is going to be beneficial for us, seeing the process we do is actually working.”

Carson McCord finished with five saves for the Warriors, who are now 4-12 overall, 3-3 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. The team’s offense looked better against the Warriors from Clermont County, something that helped Eastern put a few shots on net.

“We got better opportunities,” Hundley said. “We’ve struggled, haven’t played real possession. Our passes were good, our touches were good.”

The final few minutes of the contest were a bit scary at times for Eastern. Goshen sent one shot just over the crossbar in the final two minutes of the game.

“Anytime the ball gets near our goal it’s a scary time for us,” Hundley said.

That shot, plus Goshen’s speed up top kept the Eastern defense busy throughout the contest.

“There was a few times I wasn’t too sure what the outcome was going to be,” Hundley said. “[Dylin] Pierson really stepped up today, he doesn’t usually play that spot but we know he’s aggressive and he goes with reckless abandon. Sometimes you need that on the back line.”

Eastern nearly got a goal back shortly after as Collin Colegate put in a shot from distance off an indirect free kick. The goal didn’t count, as no other Eastern player touched the ball after the kick.

“I didn’t think he was going to shoot it, I don’t know if he knew he was going to shoot it,” Hundley said. “That’s how it is with Colegate, he’s one of our seniors he really sets hte tone. he can shoot it from half if he wanted to. We encourage that, keep everyone on their toes.”

The Warriors closed out the regular season with a trip to Lynchburg-Clay on Wednesday, October 12. Results of that game were not available at press time.